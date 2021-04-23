The block of senators of the ruling party marks the field for the Minister of Economy Martín Guzmán. They presented a draft declaration, in which they request that the new disbursement from the International Monetary Fund – estimated at 4.35 billion dollars – be used to “alleviate the pandemic” and not to pay “debt or interest.”

In addition, they warn that “the poverty data is alarming” and that “The country has never been in such tremendous circumstances.”

The text is signed by Oscar Parrilli, José Mayans, Anabel Fernández Sagasti, Carlos Caserio, María de los Ángeles Sacnun, Alfredo Luenzo, José Neder and Jorge Taiana.

They request that “the funds that correspond to Argentina, estimated at 4,350 million dollars, as a consequence of the forthcoming issuance of Special Drawing Rights by the IMF, be applied to finance the implementation of public policies aimed at solving the serious problems of Argentine society derived from the COVID 19 pandemic, such as savalanche, poverty reduction, education, housing, job creation, among others, and not to pay the debt for capital, interest or expenses, that the country maintains with said international financial organization and / or with other countries included in the Paris Club and that in both cases are in the process of negotiation ”.

In the substantiation they point out that “there have been some voices in Argentina that indicate that the Government should analyze the possibility of allocating the part that corresponds to this new issue to the payment of maturities with the IMF and the Paris Club” this year.

“In our understanding, this decision would constitute a serious economic, social and political error and it would not fulfill the main objective that said funds have, since through the payment of debt the money would return to the rich countries, increasing inequality and inequity “the senators noted.

In turn, they point out that “in Argentina, the recently known data on poverty are alarming” and that “the country has never been in such tremendous circumstances”, despite “the social containment measures implemented”, such as the Family Income of Emergency (IFE), the Emergency Assistance Program for Work and Production (ATP).

“We must, then, continue to think that the fundamental thing, at this time, is not so much the fiscal or monetary balances, but to GUARANTEE THE SOCIAL BALANCE OF OUR PEOPLE“, they conclude.