While waiting for the National Board of Together for Change of its verdict on the official plan to postpone the elections for a month, the ruling party will also seek to add the minority blocs.

After the meeting of Minister Eduardo “Wado” of Pedro with the heads of the main opposition bank, the President of Deputies Sergio Massa promised a meeting with the rest of the blocks for this week -Wednesday or Thursday-, although there is still no official confirmation . Nor is it known if De Pedro will participate again, who travels to San Juan this Wednesday.

“We agreed to do a second meeting with the blocks of parties that are not Juntos por el Cambio, which represent provincial sectors; the blocks located in the center of the enclosure “, assured Massa last week.

This is the allied Federal Unit and Equity interblock, led by José Luis Ramón; of the two deputies of the Left; and the Federal interblock, led by Eduardo “Bali” Bucca and brings together the four Cordobans who respond to Governor Juan Schiaretti, the Lavagnists and Socialists from Santa Fe.

“We understand that with JxC they needed a special meeting alone because lately they come kicking and that this week we are going to get together more institutionally, “says a deputy from an allied bloc.

This Tuesday, Ramón was traveling from Mendoza to Buenos Aires to be within range once they summon him. While your space fight for the suspension of the STEP, I would agree to endorse a shift in the dates.

“We believe that there must be a health justification, not political speculation. In Mendoza the number of infections exceeded those of the first wave. 98% of the beds in the central hospital are already occupied and the four private clinics do not have beds. Putting everyone at risk for a STEP because it is not worth it. And even if it is only a shift, there must be a preliminary report from the Ministry of Health, “he told Clarion.

José Luis Ramón. Photo: Marcelo Carroll.

In Córdoba – where Schiaretti always disagreed with the PASO – they consider that a date shift it is feasible if there is consensus and the project is not “involved” in other initiatives that end up distorting the election.

In the lavagnism both when the option of directly suspending the Primary was considered as now, they emphasize the only paper ballot as a more transparent and sanitary way, because it implies less paperwork and less movement of prosecutors.

“The pact between Macrismo and Kirchnerism to fiddle with the electoral rules ends badly. Let us approve the Single Paper Ballot”, declared days ago the head of the Federal Consensus bloc, Alejandro “Topo” Rodríguez and also pointed against Wado de Pedro: “¿ How does the Minister know that in September the health situation will be less serious than in August? If he has the projections, he should not hide them. “

THE CONTUBERNIO MATURES. The pact between Macrismo and Kirchnerism to fiddle with the electoral rules ends badly. Let’s approve the Single Paper Ballot. pic.twitter.com/SCYqWPkVNz – TOPO Rodríguez (@TOPOarg) April 8, 2021

In socialism, which always opposed suspending it, they also insist on the single ballot, which is already applied in Santa Fe. Deputy Enrique Estéves warned: “From Socialism we will always be in favor of prioritizing public health. It would not be correct if the pandemic is used to make electoral rules more flexible ”.

However, that point was also raised by the head of the PRO, Cristian Ritondo, and the government ruled it out. They assure that there is no time to change the voting system but they promised to discuss it next year.

The Left has objections. “There is no certainty that August will be better than September,” said Nicolás del Caño of the PTS. “From the Socialist Left we propose that they do not have to be carried out this year and that they should be eliminated. Postponing a month does not change anything,” said Juan Carlos Giordano of the Socialist Left.