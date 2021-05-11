The government project to establish epidemiological parameters and sanitary measures by law entered the Senate late in the afternoon. For the members of Juntos por el Cambio, reading the text worked like the confirmation of rejection announced in the preview. Already from the ruling party they had questioned the main opposition space and were preparing to gather votes with allies and other blocks in Deputies, the Chamber with the fairest numbers for the Front of All.

As expected, the treatment will start by the Senate. In the area controlled by Cristina Kirchner, the bloc chaired by José Mayans has the sufficient majority as to guarantee the approval of the project, although it will have some complication with the times: Due to the tradition of respecting the seven-day interval between the opinion in committee and the vote on the premises, the half-sanction could only take place next week. To get around that stumbling block, he would have to collect two-thirds of the votes. Alberto Fernández seeks the norm before the 21st, when the current DNU expires.

In Diputados the stage will be tighter for the Frente de Todos, the first minority with 118 legislators, 11 less than those necessary to gather the quorum and ensure the sanction. The ruling party will seek to reach the number with the group led by José Luis Ramón, the interblock chaired by Eduardo Bali Bucca and those who respond to governors, such as the four Cordovan, the three missionaries, Luis Di Giácomo from Rio Negro and Alma Sapag from Neuquén.

Deputy José Luis Ramón. Photo Los Andes.

“We are going to accompany the discussion. It would be a way of acting as a model country, which is Germany. The measures cannot be resolved by a judge, the head of state has to solve them”, Said Ramón to Clarion.

“It is a rehash of badly argued DNUs, that it does not know Article 1 of the Constitution and uses Article 128 to address them to the governors of Government delegates, “Graciela Camaño questioned before the query of this newspaper.” The concept of ‘conglomerate’ makes noise because it is an indefinite territorial unit that can make the costs of mismanagement pay from one jurisdiction to another“Di Giácomo pointed out.

Referents of the Front of All in Deputies were confident that they will reach the votes, although they hoped to add support from provincial leaders to advance with some slack.

At nightfall, after reading the text, Together for Change again expressed its rejection. “That the National Executive Power does not pretend to act as if it were a unitary country. Governors are not government delegates, as the project intends to say ”, assured Mario Negri, head of the interblock of Deputies. The suspension of face-to-face classes in parties or agglomerates with epidemiological alarm reinforced that position.

Negri in turn pointed out that article 76 of the Constitution requires that the delegations of powers must have a term, and in this case the health emergency, defined by decree, is set as the framework. “Hopefully the rest of the opposition does not fall into the centralist temptation of Kirchnerism. Society will punish them at the polls ”, the radical closed with a kind of warning to the blocs with which the ruling party will negotiate.

