The ruling party imposed its majority in the Bicameral Legislative Procedure and without Juntos por el Cambio -which contested the meeting-, ratified the decree signed by Alberto Fernández last Friday, which It extends the restrictions established by the DNU that the Supreme Court considered invalid.

It is about Decree 287 that extends until May 21 the measures taken by the Executive –among them the suspension of face-to-face classes at the AMBA- in decree 241 that the Highest Court considered invalid for “violating the autonomy” of the City of Buenas Aires.

“Analyzing our Constitution, the functioning of Congress and the functioning of this commission it is shown that the decision made by the Executive Power is reasonable, coherent and essential“, affirmed the deputy of the Frente de Todos, Marcos Cleri, president of the commission.

The opposition was not present and announced that it will contest the meeting. They consider it “inappropriate” because the virtual operating protocol of the Chamber of Deputies has expired.

They sent a letter in which they also warned about the content of the DNU in question. “It turns out a institutional outrage carry out this meeting and try to rule on the eventual validity of a DNU whose content violates the provincial autonomies as already warned by the final interpreter of the National Constitution, “they noted.

The Frente de Todos retorted that the bicameral has its own regulations and that they had even issued a telematic ruling before the virtual protocol existed. They reduced the situation to a political question.

“The note from the opposition shows that they are going to continue trying to prevent,” said the head of the interblock of the FdT in the Senate, José Mayans, who defended Alberto Fernández’s DNU and pointed against Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

“We cannot build a free and sovereign homeland on thousands of dead. We have the River stadium full of deceased“, he pointed out and added about the Buenos Aires head of government:”He cannot be competing with the president elected by the Argentine people when in truth he is a mayor“.

The deputy and doctor Pablo Yedlin also pointed out against the management of the pandemic in the City. “The worst jurisdiction in mortality by far is CABA, with 357 total deaths and 1127 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants and 95.79% of occupied beds,” he said and shot: “When they talk about transport subsidies, they feel part of the AMBA, when they talk about lower electricity rates, too. But when it is necessary to create restrictions, the AMBA does not exist there and the Court endorses it. “

Thus, the ruling party in Congress hastened to shield both decrees in the bicameral and the Senate would take it to the precinct in the next session.

To be endorsed, the vote of one of both Chambers is enough, while to repeal a decree it has to be voted by both.

Although the parliamentary procedure gives more weight and validity to the Executive decree, does not change the situation of the City that he does not know it and has the endorsement of the Highest Court.

