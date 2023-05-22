With most votes counted, the conservative New Democracy party came out on top with 40.8 percent, ahead of the left-wing opposition party Syriza, which ruled from 2015 to 2019, which got 20.1 percent..

The Greek Ministry of the Interior predicted that the New Democracy party would win 145 seats out of 300 in Parliament, which is less than six seats from the absolute majority..

Starting Monday, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will give the three major parties, New Democracy, Syriza and the PASOK Socialist Party, three days each to form a coalition government..

If all parties fail in this task, the president will appoint a transitional government to lead the country until new elections are held in about a month.

Prime Minister and New Democracy party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who has repeatedly said he wants a strong one-party government, said he believed he had a clear mandate..

“The election results are decisive. It shows that New Democracy (the party) has the consent of the people to rule and that (the party has a mandate to form a government) that is strong and independent,” he told a cheering crowd outside the party’s headquarters in central Athens.“.

This result represents an impetus for Mitsotakis, whose government found itself facing thorny issues such as wiretapping, the Covid-19 pandemic, the cost of living crisis and the deadly train accident in February, which sparked public anger..

In contrast, the result is a disaster for Syriza and its leader, Alexis Tsipras, who came to power in 2015 on the back of voter discontent with other parties over their handling of the debt crisis that has ravaged the Greek economy for more than a decade..

Tsipras said he phoned Mitsotakis to congratulate him on his victory, but made it clear that the race was far from over..

And after Greece was on the brink of exiting the eurozone at the height of its debt crisis in 2015, Mitsotakis, who was elected in 2019, presented himself during his campaign as the perfect choice to get out of the crisis, winning at that time with just under ten million votes..

Elections are held in Greece every four years for 300 parliamentary seats.