The parties involved in the political life of the country will have a new rapprochement in Mexico City in the coming days, as announced – without giving further details – the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro. With the mediation of Norway again, sources indicated that they will discuss the presidential elections, political prisoners, US sanctions and a United Nations humanitarian fund. Meanwhile, Washington will increase the production of the Chevron oil company as soon as they begin the dialogue.

The expectation grows again in Venezuela after it was reported that the Government and the opposition are preparing to return to dialogue in Mexico City, after more than a year since the last failed attempt.

As notified by the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, through his social networks, a new round of negotiations brokered by Norway will be launched this weekend, like those that were abandoned in October 2021.

This rapprochement occurs weeks after the summit held in Paris, hosted by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, and which included the participation of Petro, his Argentine counterpart Alberto Fernández, the Norwegian Foreign Minister and representatives of Jorge Rodríguez – the head of the Venezuelan delegation for dialogue – for the ruling party and Gerardo Blyde for the opposition.

News in development…