ANDFormer Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2016, described the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela (TSJ) as a “hoax” on Thursday.controlled by magistrates close to Chavez, which confirmed the questioned results of the elections that gave victory to Nicolás Maduro.

“The ruling of the Supreme Court of Venezuela is a farce. Colombia cannot, nor should it endorse it, as we told the Foreign Minister (Luis Gilberto) Murillo yesterday in the Foreign Relations Advisory Commission,” said Santos, who governed the Andean country between 2010 and 2018, in a message posted on the social network X.

The ruling of the Supreme Court of Venezuela is a farce. Colombia cannot and should not endorse it, as we told Foreign Minister Murillo yesterday at the Foreign Relations Advisory Committee. — Juan Manuel Santos (@JuanManSantos) August 22, 2024

The ruling, which “unequivocally and unrestrictively” concludes the review of the elections, comes 22 days after Maduro himself requested this process, through an appeal for protection that was never heard and through which the 10 former presidential candidates were summoned to the TSJ.

Before the TSJ issued its ruling, The standard-bearer of the largest opposition coalition, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), Edmundo González Urrutia, warned that the judicial decision “will only aggravate the crisis” that the country is experiencing.

The PUD maintains that its candidate won the presidential election by a wide margin and published “83.5% of the electoral records” to reinforce its claim, which has been supported by several countries and national and international organizations.

However, the National Electoral Council (CNE) declared Maduro the winner, without having published the disaggregated results, a point that was contemplated in the schedule of the contest, which has been demanded by a large part of the international community.

The TSJ’s recognition of the alleged victory of the satrap Nicolás Maduro on July 28 is a blow to the Venezuelan people, to the democratic resistance led by @MariaCorinaYAto the millions of citizens who yearn for change and to the courageous electoral witnesses… pic.twitter.com/MtqU3VKbaa — Iván Duque 🇨🇴 (@IvanDuque) August 22, 2024

What Ivan Duque said

Former Colombian President Iván Duque, who led a “diplomatic siege” against the Maduro government between 2018 and 2022 and broke relations with the neighboring country, described the TSJ’s decision as ““a blow to the Venezuelan people, to the sovereign expression of a country that wants to say enough to the dictatorship.”

“Now what the dictator hopes is that based on this ruling, which has no basis or support, and which also ends up validating that the National Electoral Council was at his service in stealing the elections, several countries sympathetic to his dictatorship in the international community will come out to recognize him as the legitimate president,” Duque added on the social network X.

The former president also asked Colombia, Mexico and Brazil – who work as mediators in the Venezuelan crisis – recognize “the victory” of González and the validity of the minutes published by the opposition, as well as condemn “not only this outburst of the submissive court of justice, but also all this trickery so that Maduro remains in power.”