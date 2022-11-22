Beirut, London (Etihad)

At the beginning of the fourth year of the unprecedented crisis currently afflicting Lebanon, Western experts and analysts warned that the economic and financial situation in this country has entered a “vicious circle” that has no end in sight, in light of the inability of the ruling authorities to carry out reforms. Necessary to enable major financial institutions and regional and international powers to extend a helping hand to him.

At a time when the Lebanese economic circles confirm that the only way to lift the country from its stumbling block, which culminated in October 2019, is to obtain external financial support, Neil Beirut relies on this aid on its implementation of a set of reform measures, along with its taking of actual steps. It is serious about fighting corruption and eliminating patronage networks, in which many parties to the ruling system are implicated, and at the heart of it are the terrorist “Hezbollah” militias.

The involvement of the components of the ruling elite in the corrupt practices that have prevailed in Lebanon since the end of the civil war in 1990 prevents the authorities from activating the measures required of them internationally, to reform the collapsed financial system, and to achieve a minimum level of economic and social stability.

Prominent officials of the United Nations and the World Bank have previously warned that Lebanon’s survival from the complete destruction of the social and economic networks existing in its lands requires the development of a comprehensive and credible plan for recovery and full financial stability, and the speedy implementation of it as well, stressing that this country has become Crossroads between recovery or collapse.

In statements reported by the “Markets Business Insider” website concerned with economic affairs, Saroj Kumar Jah, former regional director of the Middle East Department at the World Bank and who currently heads the global water practice sector in this international financial institution, called on the Lebanese authorities to identify a credible path that leads to recovery. Both economically and financially, or at least start to do so.

In a clear indication of the attempt by some Lebanese forces to reduce the size of the currently exacerbating economic crisis, Kumar Jah warned of the danger of what he described as “deliberate denial” in times of recession and stagnation, stressing that this “leaves indelible wounds on the economy and society as a whole,” especially And that the status quo has been going on for more than three years, without any significant improvement.

These statements highlight the lack of confidence that the world and its main financial institutions feel about the ability of the ruling authorities in Lebanon to move efficiently, quickly and boldly on the path of reforms that are urgently needed at the present time.