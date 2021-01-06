The Mexican writer Juan Rulfo, in a photograph from 1985. ullstein bild

At the beginning of June 1982, within the festival Horizon Held in Berlin and dedicated on that occasion to Latin America, Juan Rulfo and Günter Grass staged what according to the press was the “culminating point” of the program. Both read, alternately, several stories by Rulfo but, when it was his turn, the legendary Mexican writer realized that he had lost his glasses. “Grass,” Juan Villoro recalled years later, “loaned him his. By a miracle of optics, they both used the same graduation: “At last I will be able to read with Günter Grass’s eyes!”, Rulfo finished …