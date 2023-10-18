Injured Palestinians in a hallway at Al Shifa hospital, this Tuesday. Abed Khaled (AP)

Both Hamas and Israel have been accused of violating international law during the war that broke out on October 7 after the former’s surprise attack on the Jewish state. The UN claims to be collecting evidence of war crimes by both sides. Attacks like this Tuesday’s attack on the Al Ahli al Arabi hospital in Gaza put international law to the test. Enforcing the law in the heat of hostilities is difficult, but there are some known rules, the so-called rules of warwhich in theory regulate the behavior of the belligerent parties and, above all, protect the civilian population, which, according to international humanitarian law, should never be a war objective or used as a safeguard (human shield) by one of the parties to prevent an enemy attack.

The attack on the Al Ahli al Arabi hospital in Gaza violates international law, according to local authorities, because it was full of patients and people taking refuge there from Israeli attacks. Both sides accuse each other of responsibility, with Hamas blaming Israel, and Israel claiming that the explosion was the result of a failed rocket launch by Islamic Jihad.

Accountability of those who have perpetrated war crimes is often elusive, leading to the establishment of special courts such as those in the former Yugoslavia, Rwanda or Sierra Leone. The UN Human Rights Council announced just three days after the attack against Israel by Hamas, on October 7, that one of its independent investigative commissions had already gathered “clear evidence” of war crimes perpetrated by both. parts. The forced displacement of civilians (as a result of the evacuation order given by Israel to the inhabitants of northern Gaza), their relocation to the south of the Strip and the deprivation of basic supplies (light, water, food) to Gazan civilians are also subject to scrutiny.

The International Criminal Court (ICC), also known as the International Criminal Court (ICC), established in 2002 and based in The Hague, is the only body authorized to prosecute war crimes, international crimes of genocide and crimes against humanity. The ICC recognized Palestine as a member state in 2015. Israel, like the United States, China, Russia and Egypt, is not part of it, so they do not recognize its jurisdiction or abide by its rulings. Former ICC prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo has stated this week that the total blockade of Gaza is a crime against humanity and genocide, and as such could be investigated by that court.

What are the rules of war?

The rules of armed conflict follow a set of internationally recognized laws and resolutions, including the United Nations Charter, which prohibits aggressive wars but grants countries the right to defend themselves. Behavior on the battlefield is governed by international humanitarian laws, including the Geneva Conventions, drawn up after World War II and agreed to by almost all nations.

The four conventions agreed in 1949 in the Swiss city establish that civilians, the wounded and prisoners must receive humane treatment in time of war. They prohibit murder, torture, hostage-taking and “humiliating and degrading treatment,” and force combatants to treat the sick and wounded on the opposing side.

The rules apply both to wars between nations and to asymmetric conflicts, such as the one between Israel and Hamas, in which one of the parties is not a state.

What is a war crime?

A key document in the law of war is article eight of the Rome Statute, founding the International Criminal Court, which is based on the 1949 Geneva Conventions and defines as war crimes intentional attacks against civilians, civilian settlements or workers. humanitarian actions, the destruction of property when it is not militarily necessary, sexual violence and illegal deportation.

“Intentionally attacking civilians and civilian targets without a necessary military reason to do so is a war crime,” maintains David Crane, chief prosecutor of the United Nations Special Court for Sierra Leone, quoted by AP. “And that is a standard that both sides must meet under international law.”

The legal concept of “war crime” is separate from the concepts “crimes against humanity” or “genocide.” While war crimes are limited to conflicts that occur internally or between two states, the latter two can also be committed in peacetime.

Is any attack on civilians a war crime?

This is a controversial issue. Classifying a military act, during a conflict, as a war crime depends on whether or not the act was justified. Therefore, the bombing of a school or residential building cannot be classified as a war crime if it is considered militarily necessary. But, what about a hospital, like the one attacked this Tuesday intentionally or accidentally, according to different information, with the result of hundreds of deaths? In Gaza, one of the most densely populated areas in the world, it is impossible to bomb without killing some of the 2.2 million civilians who live there, according to most experts. In such circumstances, determining the intended target of an attack is key to establishing whether a war crime has been committed.

What principles should govern the use of force?

The fundamental guiding principle is proportionality, that is, it prohibits parties from responding to an attack with excessive violence. The distinction requires that members of the military constantly try to differentiate between civilians and combatants. Furthermore, the so-called precautionary principle calls for doing everything possible to avoid harm to civilians, and the principle of distinction calls for clearly discriminating between objectives (ruling out civilians, in short).

Does the order to evacuate Gaza violate international law?

For some experts, Israel’s order last Friday for residents of northern Gaza to move to the south of the Strip is simply a “precaution”—a warning to avoid harm—although most human rights groups, Just as the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) consider that it does violate international humanitarian law.

“A warning to flee when there is no safe place to flee to or a safe way to travel is not an effective warning,” the NGO Human Rights Watch criticized on Friday. “The Israeli military should issue warnings to civilians in Gaza before an attack if doing so would actually allow them to leave for a safer area.”

For the most critical, it is an attempt at forced displacement bordering on ethnic cleansing, like that perpetrated in the 1990s in the Balkans.

Has Hamas committed war crimes?

According to Israel, Hamas’ coordinated attacks against towns and cities have cost the lives of 1,400 people, in addition to 199 hostages being taken to Gaza and their whereabouts unknown. According to the Geneva Conventions, “civilians should never be taken hostage. If done, the action can be classified as a war crime,” according to Jeanne Sulzer, lawyer at Amnesty International France. Other experts add the intentional massacre of civilians, such as that perpetrated at the music festival or in some kibbutzim.

And Israel?

The bombings of Gaza, the evacuation order from the north of the Strip and the deprivation of basic supplies are considered by most to be a “collective punishment” for the two million inhabitants of the enclave. The International Committee of the Red Cross has declared that the evacuation order, “coupled with the complete siege that explicitly denies them [a los civiles] food, water and electricity, are not compatible with international humanitarian law.”

The Israeli military says it abides by international law and only attacks legitimate military targets in its attempt to root out Hamas militants, who it believes are hiding among the civilian population. The NGO Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of using munitions containing white phosphorus. This incendiary substance is not prohibited, but its use in densely populated areas is widely condemned. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF, the name given to the Israeli army) deny this.

How are war crimes investigated?

A United Nations Commission of Inquiry is already “gathering evidence of war crimes committed by all parties.” That evidence could add to an ongoing investigation by the International Criminal Court into the situation in the Palestinian territories. This court can prosecute officials of a country for human rights violations and order compensation for victims, but it does not have a police force to execute arrest warrants, but rather depends on the police of countries that do recognize the jurisdiction of the Court (this is not the case of Israel).

Can victims claim compensation?

Although the ICC is the only permanent international court created to prosecute war crimes, other international courts, such as the International Court of Justice and the European Court of Human Rights, can prosecute cases of alleged war crimes violations. The national courts of Israel or other countries can also do so. Under US law, American victims could attempt to file compensation claims against Hamas in US courts. Victims of Hamas attacks who are French nationals and dual French-Israeli nationals have already filed some complaints in French courts.

Violations of international law can also give rise to sanctions – such as those imposed on Russia by the United States, the European Union and other countries for the invasion of Ukraine – and, in exceptional cases, prior approval by the Security Council – blocked by the eventual veto right that can be exercised by any of its five permanent members, including the United States, Israel’s historical ally, to a military intervention authorized by the UN.

