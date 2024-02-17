The rules of the game | FormulaPassion.it

Small steps to improve, or rather to make less ridiculous, the sprint races so hated by fans and drivers. The F1 Commission has in fact decided that on Friday free practice will be followed by qualifying for the sprint, with the race scheduled for Saturday morning, while qualifying for the grand prix will return to the classic position on Saturday afternoon, 24 hours before the GP.

So goodbye to the sprint race format, which last season occupied, in the six weekends that included it, an entirely dedicated Saturday, with qualifying in the morning and the sprint race in the afternoon. In short, the most discussed rules are finally changing and Verstappen himself (always the most critical of this format) said he was vaguely satisfied. For someone who never speaks and who never makes it clear what's on his mind, a good stance.

In any case, like last year, this season too there will be six sprint races, in China, Miami, Austria, Austin, Brazil and Qatar.

Verstappen, however, may be forced to review his (so to speak) enthusiasm. Yes, because it will still be up to the World Motorsport Council, scheduled for February 28th, to ratify the changes to be implemented in the season starting on March 2nd in Bahrain.

But those of the ridiculous sprint races are not the only rules under discussion. Among these there are also the decision to make four engines available per driver per season, in 2024 and also in 2025, against the previous three, and the possibility of activating the DRS to facilitate overtaking after just one lap of the race and beyond from the second onwards. New rules of the game. Small steps forward for the F1 to come.