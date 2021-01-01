The rules for the use of ice crossings and floating bridges in Russia entered into force on January 1, 2021. They determine the rights and obligations of the owners of structures and their users, it follows from orders Ministry of Emergency Situations.

As follows from the document signed on September 30, 2020, when using the ice crossing, citizens are required to comply with safety rules and weight parameters of permissible loads at the crossing. Before starting the movement, passengers should familiarize themselves with the structure diagram, where hazardous areas are marked, telephone numbers of emergency rescue services and groups.

The documents establish the rules for using a regular ferry, taking into account weather conditions and the conditions of the navigable situation on the reservoir, as well as in accordance with the mode of operation of the ferry. It is possible to use the ferry with a safe approach and mooring of the small vessel used on it.

The ferry must be in good condition.

The owners of floating bridges now have the right to require users to comply with the requirements established by the operating regime of the bridge, as well as to close the structure if there is a threat to life and health of people.

On December 17, the first ice crossing was launched in the Irkutsk Region. It was opened on the Uda River in the village of Kazachya Badaranovka in the Nizhneudinsky district of the region.