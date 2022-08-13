The Transport Regulatory Authority (Art) has issued a resolution that is finally able to lay the foundations for the definition of tenders relating to the assignment of electric vehicle recharging services. These notices must be published by the motorway concessionairesin order to electrify the infrastructure on fast roads in Italy. A network that is deficientfor now, in all respects.

The concessionaires will have to respect certain rules and procedures to start the installation of the columns, in particular acknowledging the observations published last April (!) By theCompetition and Market Authority. Basically, there will have to be for each charging point at least 100 kW of power available, e at least two energy suppliers. The service must be guaranteed seven days a week, 24 hours a day, ensuring assistance (even remotely) and, if necessary, prompt intervention. The power will in any case have to adapt to the development of vehicle charging capacities, as the assignment will have a time horizon of up to 12 years. There is no need to run the risk of being faced with ‘outdated’ systems.

With regard to the two energy suppliers, we speak of “each affected area”. There will be some exemptions from the start; in fact, for the first implementation there will be ‘guaranteed’ the presence of a supplier for each area, with the concessionaire having to guarantee the remaining contract within five years. Clearly, dealers will have to invest to redevelop service areas, so that the charging station of electric or electrified cars has the necessary space. The possibility of easy access to the refreshment areas will be guaranteed.

Operators must offer “fair and transparent rates”, providing payment systems that do not require prior registration or stipulation of contracts. Which is good, since the lines would get even longer otherwise. The hope is that once the first phase of the creation of the motorway charging network has been completed, the time for the ‘fast’ systems will already arrive, so that waiting spaces are reduced. Not only that: with the increase of electric vehicles in circulation, it will be necessary to gradually add more and more sockets.