From today, motorists in the Russian Federation will be able to buy an OSAGO policy using marketplaces.

The corresponding amendments to the law “On compulsory insurance of civil liability of vehicle owners” began to operate in the Russian Federation on October 19.

According to the amendments, the financial platform will not take a commission from the car owner for issuing an OSAGO policy. In addition, the price of the policy calculated through the marketplace must necessarily correspond to its value on the official website of the insurance company.

When purchasing a policy, the driver will have to present a valid diagnostic card. Russians who took out insurance during the spring restrictions period and did not show the card will have to show it to the insurance company by October 31.

From October 1, the old rules of insurance compensation for OSAGO began to operate again. It is about the fact that if the originator of the accident has expired the validity of the inspection card, then the insurance company may require that he independently compensate the damage to the cars suffered in the accident.

Let us also recall that in September the Central Bank’s directive began to operate in the Russian Federation, which expands the OSAGO tariff corridor and enables insurers to select more personalized rates for drivers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed laws on marketplaces that allow Russian citizens to remotely purchase the services of banks, management and insurance companies in July.

Earlier it was reported that insurance companies may be obliged to accept all documents for receiving payments, including CTP, in electronic form.