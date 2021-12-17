Parents will be able to attend New Year’s parties in kindergartens and schools in the Moscow region only if they have a QR code confirming the transferred COVID-19 or being vaccinated against the virus. This was announced on December 17 by the Deputy Chairman of the Moscow Region Government Irina Kaklyugina.

According to her, matinees will be held only for one group or class, and not simultaneously for the entire educational institution.

“Adults must maintain a social distance and be wearing a mask,” the official said on her Instagram page.

In any case, adults will need a QR code to attend children’s matinees. When entering a kindergarten or school, it is imperative to pass thermometry, concluded Kaklyugina.

Earlier on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the draft law on the use of certificates on immunization against coronavirus in public places in the “current edition requires revision.”

The concept of the law on the right of regions to introduce COVID certificates, adopted by the State Duma in the first reading, assumes that citizens will be able to attend public events, cultural institutions, retail and catering facilities by presenting either a QR code on vaccination, or a medical evacuation from vaccination, or a document confirming that the person had had COVID-19.

The regulations are expected to be valid until June 1, 2022. At the same time, until February 1, citizens without QR codes will be able to visit these places, presenting a negative PCR test. Later, such an opportunity will only be available to citizens with a medical treatment. On December 14, the bill on QR codes in public places was supported by the State Duma Committee on Health Protection.

Russian authorities are urging residents to get vaccinated to protect their health and take care of their loved ones. Citizens are vaccinated for free. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.

