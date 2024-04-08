Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Federal Council, Rulers of the Emirates, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Office, on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Council The Supreme Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, expressed their sincere congratulations on this blessed occasion… praying to God Almighty to return it to their Highnesses with good health and wellness, and to the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations with more progress and prosperity.

Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates, also sent congratulatory cables on the same occasion to the kings, presidents and princes of Arab and Islamic countries, wishing them good health and well-being and their peoples further progress and prosperity.

For their part, their Highnesses the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, Chief of the Presidential Office, and Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.