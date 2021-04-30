Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, sent two telegrams of condolence to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad Bin Talal.

His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, sent a similar cable of condolence to King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein.