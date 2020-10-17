And that should have been wise? This meeting of 16 Prime Ministers plus the Federal Chancellor was politically charged simply by the fact that it was announced as a face-to-face event: compulsory attendance! And that in these times.

But then the Chancellery Minister Helge Braun, himself a medical doctor, added one more factor by adding a “historical” dimension to the whole thing. More is not possible. Failure is made easy. Too simple. And then this result!

Who should actually control what has been agreed, in private and public spaces? Mask requirement, number of participants, alcohol ban etc .: No country has that much police, and the federal police also have other things to do – to control demonstrations against this corona policy, for example.

But the chairman of the Prime Minister’s Conference, the outgoing Governing Mayor of Berlin Michael Müller, has promised: Control will be ensured. A promise that, given the current situation, Müller cannot keep.

Just as other things are gradually being collected by the courts – the ban on lodging, about which a decision of the top round has been embarrassingly postponed, or the curfew – a new result forms almost by itself: slaps wherever you look.

Do the rulers have no advisers – lawyers, not just virologists – who could warn them of failures? Because what is also bad about them does not promote the reputation of the leading politicians. Even that of Angela Merkel is now falling, even significantly.

But more than that: In the distressed situation it becomes clear again that the state heads of government are not green with each other, that they will continue to go it alone – and thus provoke widespread displeasure with darned small states. And then the Chancellor comes along and makes what has been achieved more or less bad by saying that it is not enough for her. Given the situation: not a good idea.

In view of the increasing number of infections, one of the most important commands of these hours is: no alarmism, no actionism and, as a result, no panic. First really not to cause any.

Instead, it would have done well for those involved to think carefully about whether they wanted to go on like this, hour after hour. So that people do not lose trust in what is targeted in politics. It would therefore have been wiser to distribute test orders again and to make sure that the following joint decisions hold. All.