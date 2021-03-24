Dubai (Union)

The court of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai (may God protect him) mourned Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away this morning, Wednesday.

The following is the text of the statement:

(In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful … O reassuring soul, return to your Lord, pleased and satisfied, so enter me into my servants, and enter into my great Heaven .. ”

With hearts believing in the judgment of God and His destiny, the office of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai mourns the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who moved next to his Lord this Wednesday morning.

And due to the current exceptional circumstances and due to precautionary measures, funeral prayer will be limited to the deceased, only for family members.

The absentee prayer will be held for the deceased today after the Maghrib prayer in all the country’s mosques.

May God have mercy on the deceased.

The Court announced official mourning and flags at half-mast in Dubai for a period of ten days, starting today (Wednesday), and suspending work in government departments and institutions in the emirate for a period of three days, starting from tomorrow (Thursday) until Saturday, corresponding to the 27th of March.

We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.