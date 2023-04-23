Sharjah (WAM)

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, continued to receive well-wishers. Those who flocked to Al-Badi Al-Amer Palace to greet His Highness, and congratulate him on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah accepted congratulations on this blessed occasion from the Sheikhs, Counselor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, Attorney General of the State, senior officials, citizens, notables of the country and tribes, and representatives of Arab and foreign communities.

The well-wishers expressed their sincere congratulations on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr, praying to the Almighty God to return this occasion to His Highness with good health and wellness, and for the UAE with more security, safety and prosperity, and for the Arab and Islamic nations in Yemen and goodness.

The reception was attended by Sheikh Muhammad bin Saud Al Qasimi, Head of the Central Finance Department, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler, and Sheikh Muhammad bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Head of the Statistics and Development Department. community, Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs, Sheikh Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Charity Association, and Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Head of the Emiri Diwan and senior officials, heads of local departments and institutions.

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, continued to receive the crowds of well-wishers who flocked to Al-Zahir Palace yesterday, to offer the highest verses of congratulations and best wishes to their Highnesses on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr. . His Highness, the Ruler of Ajman, and His Highness the Crown Prince of Ajman, accepted congratulations from the sheikhs and senior officials in the state, directors of local and federal departments, dignitaries and dignitaries of the country, sons of tribes, citizens, and members of the Arab and Islamic communities.

Their Highnesses also accepted congratulations from the owners and directors of commercial and economic institutions, investors, senior businessmen, economy and trade in the country, and the owners and managers of factories, investment institutions and commercial centers operating in the UAE in general and Ajman in particular.

The attendees expressed sincere congratulations and blessings to their Highnesses on this occasion dear to the Muslims, calling on God Almighty to return it to their Highnesses with good health and happiness, and to the Emirates, its leadership, its people, and the Arab and Islamic nation in Yemen, goodness and blessings.

attended receptions; Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Tourism Development Department, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department, and His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Head of the Ruler’s Court, And Sheikh Sultan bin Ali Al-Nuaimi, and Sheikh Muhammad bin Ali Al-Nuaimi, and a number of sheikhs, directors of departments and senior officials.

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also received crowds of well-wishers on Eid Al-Fitr at his palace in Rumaila.

The receptions were attended by Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Head of the Department of Industry and Economy in Fujairah, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Authority for Culture and Information, Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Sheikh Saif bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Free Zone Authority, and Sheikh Engineer Mohammed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Head of the Electronic Government Department in Fujairah, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi.

His Highness accepted the congratulations and blessings of the sheikhs, senior officials, heads and directors of local and federal departments, notables of the country, citizens and members of the Arab, Islamic and foreign communities.

The well-wishers expressed their sincere feelings on this occasion, praying to God Almighty to return it to His Highness with good health and happiness, and to the people of the UAE with progress and prosperity, and to the Arab and Islamic nations with good, Yemen and blessings.

attended receptions; His Excellency Saeed bin Muhammad Al Raqbani, Special Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah, Muhammad Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Diwan in Fujairah, Dr. Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah, and a number of senior government officials.

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, continued to receive well-wishers who flocked to his palace to offer congratulations and blessings on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

His Highness, the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, received congratulations and blessings on Eid Al Fitr from Sheikh Majid bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs in Sharjah, His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, Advisor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, Attorney General of the State, and Lieutenant General Muhammad Ahmed Al-Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, and Major General Talal Al-Shanqeeti, Assistant Director General of the Air Ports Sector at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, asking God Almighty to return this blessed occasion to His Highness with health and happiness, and to the UAE and its wise leadership, its people and the two nations Arabic and Islamic Yemen, goodness and blessings.

His Highness also accepted congratulations and blessings on this occasion from the sheikhs, citizens, tribesmen, businessmen, merchants, heads and directors of companies and institutions operating in the country, members of the Arab, Islamic and foreign communities, the representative office of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection in Umm Al Quwain, and a delegation from the Indian Society of Umm Al Quwain, praying to the Almighty to grant His Highness good health. And wellness, and the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nations with security and safety, and more progress and prosperity.

The receptions were attended by His Excellency Sheikh Humaid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Sheikh Khalid bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Emiri Court in Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, and Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Department of Tourism and Antiquities. , Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Smart Government Department, and a number of sheikhs, Nasser Saeed Al Talai, Director of the Emiri Court, Rashid Mohammed Ahmed, Director of Protocol at the Emiri Court in Umm Al Quwain, and Saif Humaid Salem, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, and a number of officials.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, continued to receive the crowds of well-wishers who flocked to the Hospitality Council in Khazam yesterday, to greet His Highness and congratulate him on Eid Al Fitr.

His Highness, the ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, accepted congratulations from Megan Gregonis, Consul General of the United States of America in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and a number of sheikhs, senior officials in the state, directors of local departments and federal agencies, and citizens, calling on the Almighty to repeat this occasion for His Highness Good health and wellness, and the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates with more blessings, safety and prosperity, and the Arab and Islamic nations in Yemen, goodness and blessings.

The reception was attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Investment and Development Office in Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.