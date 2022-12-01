His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, witnessed this evening the activities organized by the Supreme Committee for Celebrations in Umm Al Quwain in Al Khor Park on the occasion of the 51st Union Day.
The events were attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Department of Tourism and Antiquities, Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Finance Department, Sheikh Ali bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Municipality Department, and Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Smart Government Department, Sheikh Humaid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, His Excellency Major General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Commander-in-Chief of Umm Al Quwain Police, His Excellency Nasser Saeed Al Talai, Director of the Emiri Court in Umm Al Quwain, His Excellency Rashid Mohammed Ahmed, Director of Protocol at the Emiri Court, and His Excellency Saif Humaid Salem, Director of the Office His Highness the Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain and a number of officials.
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla affirmed that the second of December 1971 marked history with an ink of light after the rulers of the Emirates turned the dream of generations into an existing reality, with which they crowned the efforts of years of work and continuous meetings to launch with it the most successful and solid experience that established a country that became a model and an example.
His Highness said, “Our country was able, within a short period of time, by measuring the ages of countries and peoples, to enter the arena of competition in the fields of science and space exploration, the production of peaceful nuclear energy, clean renewable energy, and other huge projects in various fields.”
His Highness, the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, raised the highest verses of congratulations and blessings to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and their brothers. Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council, rulers of the Emirates and the people of the Emirates, on the occasion of the fifty-first Union Day, calling on the Almighty to return this occasion to the wise leadership, the people of the Emirates and all residents on its land with goodness and prosperity.
The ceremony began with the arrival of His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, His Highness the Crown Prince, sheikhs and officials, then the police band played the national anthem.
The ceremony included an “Operetta” and a number of patriotic singing paintings by the students of the Umm Al Quwain Educational Zone, and a military show by the Umm Al Quwain Police and the Umm Al Quwain Civil Defense Department.
His Highness and the audience toured the park and viewed the exhibits and participants, which included a photo exhibition, popular dishes, national shops, and others.
His Highness and his Crown Prince attended a performance by the Al-Ayyala Band of the Umm Al-Quwain People’s Association. The festivities included launching fireworks at Al Khor Park.
