Tomorrow, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, will perform the Eid Al Fitr prayer at Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in Al Ras area in Umm Al Quwain.

The prayer is performed alongside His Highness: His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, and a number of sheikhs, senior officials, heads and directors of local and federal departments, and citizens and residents of Umm Al Quwain.

His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain receives at His Highness’s Palace in the afternoon a crowd of well-wishers on this blessed occasion, including sheikhs, senior officials, citizens, and members of communities residing in Umm Al Quwain.