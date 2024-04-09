Tomorrow, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, will lead the Eid Al Fitr prayer at the Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in the Al Ras area of ​​Umm Al Quwain. He will lead the prayer alongside His Highness… His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, A number of sheikhs, senior officials, heads and directors of local and federal departments, citizens and residents of Umm Al Quwain.

His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain receives at His Highness’s Palace in the afternoon a crowd of well-wishers on this blessed occasion, including sheikhs, senior officials, citizens, and members of communities residing in Umm Al Quwain.