Umm Al Quwain (WAM)

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain visited the Humaid Saif bin Badr Al Aleeli Majlis in Al Rafa area in Umm Al Quwain. His Highness, the ruler of Umm Al Quwain, exchanged congratulations and blessings on the blessed month of Ramadan, the month of mercy and forgiveness, with Hamid Saif bin Badr Al-Alili and the citizens, pioneers of the Ramadan Council.

The council was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla Prize for the Holy Quran and Islamic Culture, and Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Department of Tourism and Antiquities in Umm Al Quwain.