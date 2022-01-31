Umm Al Quwain (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, was briefed on the future and current plans, programs and strategies of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection.

This came during his reception yesterday, His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, where His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain was briefed on the programs for developing and improving health services in hospitals and health centers in the country, and the efforts made by the Ministry to combat the “Corona” pandemic. In cooperation and coordination with the Emirates Health Services Corporation. His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain praised the efforts made by the Ministry of Health, which focus on providing the best distinguished services in the health field in all the emirates of the country, in addition to the implementation of health projects and the expansion of services development in the Emirates. The meeting was attended by Nasser Saeed Al-Talay, Director of the Emiri Diwan in Umm Al Quwain.