His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, received at His Highness’s palace this evening, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, a crowd of well-wishers on Eid Al-Adha.

His Highness accepted congratulations and blessings on this occasion, dear to the hearts of all Muslims, including sheikhs, citizens, tribesmen, directors of local and federal departments, businessmen, merchants, and members of the Arab, Islamic and foreign communities in the emirate.

His Highness, the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, also accepted the congratulations and blessings of His Excellency Major General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Commander-in-Chief of Umm Al Quwain Police, senior officers working in Umm Al Quwain Police, officers of the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Umm Al Quwain, and officers of the Civil Defense Department in Umm Al Quwain, who offered congratulations and blessings on Eid Al Adha.

The well-wishers expressed their sincere congratulations and blessings to His Highness on this occasion, which is dear to the hearts of Muslims.

The reception was attended by Sheikh Saif bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development in Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Department of Tourism and Antiquities, Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Department of Finance, and Sheikh Ali bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Municipality Department, Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Smart Government Department, Sheikh Humaid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, a number of sheikhs, His Excellency Nasser Saeed Al Talai, Director of the Emiri Court in Umm Al Quwain, and officials.