His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, received well-wishers of the blessed month of Ramadan at His Highness’s Palace this evening.

His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain accepted congratulations and blessings from Khalid Abdullah Omran Taryam, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dar Al Khaleej Press, Publishing and Printing, editor-in-chief, and from citizens, tribesmen, businessmen, merchants, company owners, heads of state bodies and institutions, and members of the Arab, Islamic and foreign communities who came to greet him. His Highness and to extend congratulations and blessings on the blessed month of Ramadan, praying to the Almighty to grant His Highness good health, wellness and happiness, and to the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nations with Yemen, goodness and prosperity.

The reception was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Humaid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Sheikh Khalid bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Emiri Diwan, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Finance Department, and Eng. Sheikh Ahmed bin Khaled Al Mualla, Head of the Urban Planning Department, Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Special Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, Nasser Saeed Al Talai, Director of the Amiri Diwan, Saif Humaid Salem, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, and a number of officials.