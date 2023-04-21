His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, performed the Eid Al Fitr prayer this morning at the Sheikh Ahmed Bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in Al Ras area in Umm Al Quwain.

And the prayer was performed alongside His Highness, His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain.

The prayer was also performed by His Excellency Sheikh Humaid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Sheikh Khalid bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Emiri Court in Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Saif bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, and Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Department of Tourism and Antiquities, Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Finance Department, Sheikh Ali bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Municipality Department, Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Smart Government Department, and Sheikh Humaid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla And a number of sheikhs, His Excellency Nasser Saeed Al Talai, Director of the Emiri Diwan, His Excellency Rashid Mohammed Ahmed, Director of Protocol at the Emiri Diwan, His Excellency Saif Hamid Salem, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, and senior officials, citizens and members of the Arab and Islamic communities in Umm Al Quwain.

And the mother of the worshipers, His Eminence Sheikh Muhammad Ibrahim Hamid, who described this day as a day of joy, communication, and visiting the kinship and neighbors, because of the kindness and compassion it contains, and the creation of love and respect among people.

Al-Khatib called on worshipers to renew the bonds of love between friends, compassion between relatives, and cooperation among all people. And he said: On Eid, hearts come together, and those with good souls forget their grudges, so they gather after parting.

And the preacher said, O you who are happy with your blessed feast, that the continuity of blessings includes God’s blessings upon us in religion and the world, as the believer is keen to perpetuate his relationship with his Creator, and to preserve his worship, following the example of our master Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace, and on this feast of ours we strengthen the sustainability of family ties, social relations, and human connections So we instill love in our society, exchange congratulations and visits with each other, uphold our ties of kinship, spread peace, and strive for causes of affection and harmony.

At the end of the sermon, His Eminence Sheikh Mohammed Ibrahim directed a supplication to the Almighty, to bestow His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” with good health, wellness, and happiness, and to the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nations in Yemen, blessings, and prosperity.

Al-Khatib also had mercy on the soul of the late founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul in peace,” and the founding sheikhs, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on them and dwell them in his spacious gardens, and to have mercy on the righteous martyrs of the homeland and bring them to the homes of the righteous.

After the prayer, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla and His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla exchanged congratulations and blessings with the sheikhs, officials and citizens on this happy occasion.