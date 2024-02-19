His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, sent a message of condolence to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the death of Khalid bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif, father of Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, wife of the Crown Prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, also sent a similar telegram of condolence to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein.