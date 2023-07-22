His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, sent two cables of condolences to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, and His Highness the Father Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sincere condolences on the death of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani.

His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, also sent two similar cables of condolences to both the Emir of Qatar and the Father Emir.