His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, sent a cable of condolence to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and condolences on the death of Sheikh Mubarak Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al-Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al-Quwain, also sent a similar cable of condolences to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.