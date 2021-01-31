His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, sent a message of condolence to his brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and condolences on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Turki bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, calling on the Almighty to grant the deceased his mercy, to dwell in his spaciousness, and to inspire the honorable Al Saud family with patience and solace.

His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, sent a similar cable of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.