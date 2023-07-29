His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, sent a telegram of condolence to his brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sincere condolences on the death of His Highness Prince Dr. Turki bin Muhammad bin Saud Al Kabeer Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, also sent a similar cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.