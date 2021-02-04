His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, sent a cable of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the death of the late His Royal Highness Prince Mashhour bin Musaed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In his telegram, His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sincere condolences on the death of the deceased, asking God Almighty to cover him with the breadth of his mercy and dwell in his spaciousness and to inspire the honorable Al Saud family with patience and solace.

His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla also sent a similar cable of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.