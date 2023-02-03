His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, offered condolences on the death of the late Muhammad Saeed Al Mulla, God willing, during his visit to the Condolences Council in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum and a number of their Excellencies offered condolences to the families of the deceased.