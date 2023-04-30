Umm Al Quwain (WAM)

Yesterday evening, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, offered condolences on the death of the late Maryam Ali Abdul Rahman bin Jeris. His Highness, the ruler of Umm Al Quwain, during his visit to the condolence council in Al Ras, Umm Al Quwain, expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased and her relatives, calling on God Almighty to shower her with the abundance of his mercy, and to inspire her family and relatives patience and solace. Condolences were offered by His Excellency Sheikh Humaid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Mualla, Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Smart Government Department in Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Humaid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, and Rashid Mohammed Ahmed, Director of Protocol at the Emiri Court.