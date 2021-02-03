His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, issued Emiri Decree No. 2 of 2021 regarding the restructuring of the Board of Trustees of the Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla Foundation for Humanitarian and Charitable Activities.

The decree stipulated the formation of the Board of Trustees for a period of three years, headed by Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid al-Mualla and Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid al-Mualla as vice-president, and the membership of each of Mr. Rashid Hamad Salem Al-Hamr, Mr. Mohammed Salem Al-Melehi as a member, and Mr. Khalfan Ahmed Mesfer.

This decree shall take effect from the date of signing it and will be published in the official gazette.