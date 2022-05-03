His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, continued this morning to receive well-wishers who flocked to His Highness’s palace to greet His Highness and to extend congratulations and blessings of Eid Al Fitr.

His Highness accepted the congratulations and blessings on this occasion dear to the hearts of Muslims, including the sheikhs, citizens, officials, tribesmen, Arab, Islamic and foreign communities.

His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain also accepted the congratulations and blessings of Eid Al Fitr from the medical staff at Umm Al Quwain Hospital and the administration and teaching staff of Umm Al Quwain University, who wished His Highness good health and wellness and the people of the Emirates progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of the state.

The receptions were attended by Sheikh Humaid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Mualla, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Finance Department, a number of sheikhs, Director of the Amiri Court Nasser Saeed Al Talay and Director of Protocol at the Amiri Diwan in Umm Al Quwain Al Quwain Rashid Mohammed Ahmed, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain Saif Humaid Salem and officials.



