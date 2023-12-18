His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, sent a cable of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, on the occasion of the National Day of the sisterly State of Qatar.

His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, also sent a similar cable of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.