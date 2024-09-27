His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, accepts condolences from His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy. To the Ruler of Dubai, on the death of the late Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla.

During their visit to the funeral council in Al-Ittihad Hall in Umm Al Quwain, Their Highnesses expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy on the deceased, to make him dwell in his spacious paradise, and to inspire all the honorable Al-Mualla family with patience and solace.