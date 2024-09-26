His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, accepts condolences from His Excellency Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, on the death of Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla.

During his visit to the funeral hall in the Al Ittihad Hall in Umm Al Quwain, His Excellency Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to the Almighty God that the deceased be bestowed with His mercy, that he may rest in peace, and that he may inspire all the honorable Al Mualla family with patience and solace.

Condolences were accepted alongside His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, His Excellency Sheikh Humaid bin Ahmed Al Mu’alla, Sheikh Khalid bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Head of the Emiri Diwan, Sheikh Saif bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Head of the Department of Economic Development, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain. And Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Special Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain.