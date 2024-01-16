His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, witnessed this Tuesday morning the opening of the Seventh International Arabic Language Conference, which is organized by the Educational Center for the Arabic Language for the Gulf States in Sharjah in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, entitled “Teaching and Learning the Arabic Language, Looking Towards The Future: Requirements, Opportunities and Challenges, over two days under the slogan “In Arabic We Create,” at its headquarters in the University City.

The opening ceremony began with the national anthem of the United Arab Emirates, followed by clear verses from the Holy Qur’an, after which Dr. Issa Al Hammadi, Director of the Educational Center for the Arabic Language for the Gulf States in Sharjah, delivered a speech in which he expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for giving the Arabic language his greatest attention, and the sum of his pride, And for his continued support for the Educational Center for the Arabic Language for the Gulf States in Sharjah.

In his speech, Al-Hammadi addressed the aims of the conference, which is one of the approved programs of the Educational Center for the Arabic Language for the Gulf States for the 2023/2024 session, in terms of discussing issues, studies, research, best practices, and scientific and practical experiments related to the reality of teaching and learning the Arabic language, and introducing individual and institutional efforts and their role in developing… Teaching and learning the Arabic language, and learning about the latest developments, creative initiatives, reports, and successful experiences.

The Director of the Educational Center for the Arabic Language for the Gulf States in Sharjah pointed out that the importance of the conference lies in encouraging creativity and innovators, proposing solutions to the problems facing teaching and learning the Arabic language, new visions for dealing with them, and developing scientific and practical solutions to address areas of difficulty to open future horizons for serious research to develop and employ concepts and theories. Modern teaching and learning of the Arabic language, and knowing the possibilities available to serve the Arabic language, in addition to encouraging research and studies related to serving the Arabic language and striving seriously to develop a clear vision based on performance and participation, for the benefit of teachers, educational supervisors, curriculum designers, researchers and decision makers.

Al-Hammadi pointed out that the Arabic language requires massive institutional work, the faith of its people in it, the restoration of respect for it, and the concerted community efforts that make it a common denominator, working simultaneously in the educational, media and institutional fields, and providing care to develop the teaching, learning and protection of the Arabic language.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and the attendees watched a visual presentation prepared by the Educational Center for the Arabic Language for the Gulf States in Sharjah, which reviewed the center’s most important achievements in the field of training, conferences, seminars, scientific publications, and programs.

Dr. Walid Mahmoud Abu Al-Yazid delivered a speech to the participants, in which he appreciated the efforts of Sharjah and the Center in enhancing the presence of the Arabic language, and providing the opportunity to hold forums that discuss everything related to teaching, teaching, and teaching the Arabic language, indicating that the conference is a vital and important platform for exchanging ideas and experiences among the participating researchers and specialists. In teaching the Arabic language, it contributes effectively to enriching the international educational arena with the most prominent experiences and skills related to Arabic language curricula and teaching methods, which makes it the focus of attention of researchers who consider it a unique opportunity to contribute to enriching discussions and deliberations related to Arabic language curricula.

For his part, Dr. Ahmed Abdel Moneim Aqili recited a poem in love with the Arabic language entitled: “The Sun of Eloquence,” in which he discussed the beauty of the Arabic language, its role, its importance, and its genius, in which he said:

The language of beauty, with your word, the letter has risen

In the decisive revelation in the Qur’an

Since ancient times, you have been the beacon of glory

Since the era of Nabigha Al-Ula Al-Dhubyani

Years have passed and the country has changed

And you alone remained the star of revelation

In the pulse and magic of Al-Qurayd’s verses

And also the speech of the brave gentlemen

And with your creativity, the writing of its letters

And the clarity of disclosure and mastery

The morphology excels in eloquence and mastery

As well as performances of poetry and weights

Today we read the poetry of Antara the boy

And with Qais’s whisper, my sentiments rise

All letters describe please bow down

You are civilization, the masterpiece of man.

At the conclusion of the opening ceremony, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah honored the parties participating in the organization, the scientific committee of the conference, and a number of experts participating in the opening session, in addition to the winners of distinguished research in the conference. His Highness kindly received a souvenir from the center, and the first copy of the publication of the International Arabic Language Conference. The seventh, which consists of 4 volumes, includes peer-reviewed research and participation in the conference.

The Seventh International Arabic Language Conference aims to diagnose the reality of teaching and learning the Arabic language at the regional and global levels, review the latest academic and applied studies and research, ideas and visions about developing the teaching and learning of the Arabic language, anticipate the challenges facing the Arabic language, present proposals and solutions to them, and benefit from experiences and expertise. Between educational institutions in the Arab world, exchanging culture and knowledge on contemporary issues, benefiting from modern software and technologies in teaching the Arabic language, identifying the challenges, positives and negatives related to employing technology in teaching the Arabic language, in addition to anticipating the future of education in the Arab world and the challenges facing its development.

The conference program, which is held in person and remotely, includes a wide range of activities and events, including 22 scientific symposiums, and four symposiums for best practices and experiences, with the participation of 110 experts and researchers, with a total of 82 research and studies, and a number of best practices amounting to 13 specialized practices in language teaching. Arabic and learn it.

The conference topics include: developing Arabic language curricula, preparing the Arabic language teacher in the twenty-first century, modern trends in evaluating Arabic language teaching, strategies for teaching the Arabic language, employing modern technologies in teaching and learning the Arabic language, programs for teaching the Arabic language to non-native speakers, and teaching and learning the language. Arabic remotely.

The opening ceremony was attended, in addition to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, by His Excellency Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Advisory Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, Jamal Al Tarifi, President of Al Qasimia University, Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Department of Ceremonies and Hospitality, Engineer Khalid bin Butti Al Hajri, Director General of the University City, and Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, Ali Al Hosani, Director of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, and a number of university directors, academic institutions, specialized associations, university professors, experts and specialists in the Arabic language.