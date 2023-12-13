His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, will open tomorrow the work of the first regular session of the eleventh legislative term of the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, at the Council’s headquarters, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman. The Executive Council, and a number of Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, Their Excellencies the ministers, the undersecretaries of the ministries, members of the Executive Council and municipal councils, heads and directors of local departments and notables.

The opening comes after the Emirate of Sharjah recently witnessed the Consultative Council elections for the third session, with a participation rate at the emirate level of 87%, while 45,167 male and female voters voted out of the total number of members of the electoral bodies, which amounted to fifty-one thousand six hundred and thirty-seven male and female voters, to elect twenty-five members.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri decree regarding the formation of the Advisory Council for the Emirate of Sharjah for the eleventh legislative term of fifty male and female members.

The ceremony begins with the reception of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, then the members of the Council take the oath before His Highness, followed by the holding of the first session, the Chairman of the Advisory Council is elected, then the Vice-Chairman of the Council is elected, and the members are informed of all the laws that were issued in the absence of the Council.

After that, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah kindly opened the first regular session of the eleventh legislative term, and delivered his speech on this occasion, followed by the speech of the Advisory Council, welcoming His Highness the Ruler, and then the Secretary-General of the Advisory Council, Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, reading the Emiri Decree regarding the invitation to the Advisory Council for the Emirate. Sharjah to hold its first regular session of the eleventh legislative term.

After the end of the opening ceremony, the Council will form its committees, which are the Committee for Legislative and Legal Affairs, Appeals, Suggestions and Complaints, the Committee for Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs, the Committee for Education, Youth, Culture and Media Affairs, the Committee for Health Affairs, Labor and Social Affairs, the Committee for Islamic Affairs, Endowments, Municipalities, Security Affairs and Public Utilities, and the Committee for Family Affairs, and a committee for preparing the draft recommendations, then electing observers, provided that the Council is informed of the latest work included. The Council will hold its next session, which is the second, on the twenty-first of this December, which will include its review of the general budget of the Government of Sharjah for the year 2024 AD, and the report received from the Committee. Financial, economic and industrial affairs of the Council..