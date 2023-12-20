Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, visited the projects in the Aljada area in the city of Sharjah, which are being developed by the “ARAD” Real Estate Development Company on an area of ​​24 million square feet.

Upon his arrival, His Highness was received by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arad, Prince Khalid bin Al-Waleed bin Talal Al Saud, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arad, and a number of members of the Board of Directors.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, began his visit at the visitor center of the “Shajar Nursery”, listening to the information and services it provides, as the center contains many types of plants grown in “ARAD” projects, and through it information is provided about the benefits of trees, and the center’s role in promoting Agriculture, its importance, and the nursery’s contribution to matters related to biodiversity.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah toured the “Tree Nursery” project, learning about the types of trees and cultivated plants, as the nursery has more than 130,000 trees that will be planted in the company’s projects. It is considered one of the largest nurseries in the country, and is located on an area of ​​1.6 million square feet.

His Highness listened to a detailed explanation of the modern techniques used in planting trees in the nursery, which includes 50 species, including “Ghaf” and “Acacia” trees, which are suitable for the climate in the country.

His Highness was briefed on the mechanism used in agriculture, from sowing seeds until the trees mature. He was also introduced to the educational activities that the nursery offers to visitors in the space designated for workshops.

During the visit, His Highness was introduced to various projects and facilities, most notably the entertainment district, the cultural district, schools, retail areas, restaurants, cafes and green spaces.

He reviewed the infrastructure services that serve the residents and visitors of the region, in addition to the aesthetic and architectural elements that reflect the Emirate of Sharjah’s approach to creating a developed and integrated tourism environment.

His Highness toured the “Nest” residential complex designated for university students, and was briefed on the residential units it contains and the services it provides. The Nest complex includes 12 residential complexes and provides 2,400 housing units.

His Highness was introduced to the facilities accompanying the complex, which provide students with an optimal study environment, in addition to the recreational areas that include a games and music hall, and a gym. The outdoor spaces of the residential complex were also designed to provide a distinct experience for residents, in terms of ease of movement and benefiting from service facilities, while providing the highest standards. Security and safety in the region.