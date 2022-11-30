His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, affirmed that food security projects in the emirate are ongoing and aim to provide food needs and raise production rates that ensure meeting the consumption of the necessary quantities to cover the needs of the cities and regions of Sharjah.

During the launch of the first phase of the wheat farm in the Mleiha region yesterday, His Highness indicated the importance of these projects in light of the changes taking place in the world, which may affect the availability of foodstuffs, in addition to providing them with many jobs, facilities and other services.

His Highness sowed the wheat seeds with the participation of officials and dignitaries of the region, marking the launch of the first phase of wheat cultivation, which covers an area of ​​400 hectares. His Highness blessed the start of the cultivation process, which is scheduled to be harvested four months from now.

His Highness explained that food security projects include supporting the agricultural sector, livestock and fisheries, through developing farms and supporting farmers and fishermen, in addition to setting regulations and controls that limit bad uses in food production.

His Highness called on farmers to take the initiative to cooperate with the Sharjah government in developing their farms and establishing specialized farms for collective benefit from them, stressing that His Highness will provide the necessary support for electricity and water services at reduced prices, in addition to providing technical and agricultural consultations to ensure the production of crops that are compatible with health standards and are free of harmful chemicals.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah pointed out that the quantities of wheat imports in the country amount to 1.7 million metric tons, and the amount of the emirate of Sharjah is 330 thousand metric tons, indicating that the wheat farm in Mleiha will contribute, after completing its stages and developing its crops, to reduce the percentage of wheat imports from abroad, pointing out His Highness referred to the value of agricultural land in terms of its location and suitable clay material.

During his speech, His Highness discussed the main goals and concerns that stem from the various development projects in the emirate, which give the individual the utmost importance to achieving stability for his family and ensuring a decent life in society, in addition to qualifying young people with useful sciences through specialized universities and colleges, which is reflected in the localization of jobs in these projects. .

His Highness affirmed his personal interest in all segments of society and the elderly in particular, as Sharjah is a city that respects age, and will provide them with all they need from additional income, housing and health care, calling on His Highness children and grandchildren to carry out their duties towards them.

And His Highness pressed the button to launch the sowing and irrigation operations, as the irrigation process in the first stage is based on eight axes, in which it relies on artificial intelligence to develop and control the irrigation process by transmitting information about the weather and soil to the main center for agricultural operations to control and regulate the rate of water consumption.

His Highness listened to an explanation about the details of the project in terms of technical specifications and mechanisms used in irrigation and agriculture, in addition to the types of wheat seeds that will be planted and commensurate with the environment and conditions of the region in order to be settled and expand its production, stressing that His Highness will provide all the aids required for the success of these agricultural projects.

• 400 hectares area of ​​the first phase of the project and harvest after 4 months from now.