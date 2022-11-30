His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, affirmed that food security projects in the emirate are continuing with the aim of providing food needs and raising production rates that ensure meeting the necessary quantities to cover the needs of the cities and regions of Sharjah.

This came during the launch of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, this morning, of the first phase of the wheat farm in the Maliha region, pointing to the importance of these projects in light of the changes the world is witnessing, which may affect the availability of foodstuffs, in addition to providing them with many jobs, facilities and other services.





His Highness sowed the wheat seeds with the participation of officials and dignitaries of the region, marking the launch of the first phase of wheat cultivation, which covers an area of ​​400 hectares. His Highness blessed the start of the cultivation process, which is scheduled to be harvested four months from now.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah explained that food security projects include supporting the agricultural sector, livestock and fisheries, through developing farms and supporting farmers and fishermen, in addition to setting regulations and controls that limit bad uses in food production.

His Highness called on farmers to take the initiative in cooperation with the Sharjah government to develop their farms and establish specialized farms for collective benefit from them, stressing the provision of the necessary support in terms of electricity and water services at reduced prices, in addition to providing technical and agricultural consultations to ensure the production of crops that are compatible with health standards and are free of harmful chemicals.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, pointed out that the quantities of wheat imports in the country amount to 1.7 million metric tons, and the amount of the emirate of Sharjah is 330 thousand metric tons. He pointed out that the wheat farm in Mleiha will contribute, after completing its stages and developing its crops, to reduce the proportion of wheat imports from abroad. To the value of agricultural land in terms of its location and suitable clay material.

During his speech, His Highness discussed the main goals and concerns that stem from the various development projects in the emirate, which give the individual the utmost importance to achieving stability for his family and ensuring a decent life in society, in addition to qualifying young people with useful sciences through specialized universities and colleges, which is reflected in the localization of jobs in these projects.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah touched on his personal interest in all segments of society and the elderly in particular, as Sharjah is a city that takes into account age, and will provide them with all they need, including additional income, housing and health care. He called on his children and grandchildren to fulfill their duties towards them.

And His Highness preferred to press the button to launch the sowing and irrigation operations, as the irrigation process in the first stage is based on 8 axes, in which it relies on artificial intelligence to develop and control the irrigation process by transmitting information about the weather and soil to the main center for agricultural operations to control and regulate the rate of water consumption.

His Highness listened to an explanation about the details of the project in terms of technical specifications and mechanisms used in irrigation and agriculture, in addition to the types of wheat seeds that will be cultivated and commensurate with the environment and conditions of the region in order to settle them and expand their production, stressing the provision of all the aids required for the success of these agricultural projects.

The wheat cultivation project will be completed in three phases, the first phase on an area of ​​400 hectares, then the second phase will increase in the year 2024 to reach an area of ​​880 hectares, and the third phase will be completed in the year 2025 to reach 1400 hectares, and the farm’s infrastructure has been completed, which includes irrigation lines equivalent to 13 Longitudinal meters and electricity works equivalent to 10 thousand linear meters.

His Highness was accompanied during the launch by the Head of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, Dr. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, the Head of the Department of Municipal Affairs, Dr. Suleiman Sarhan Al Zaabi, the Head of the Protocol and Hospitality Department, Muhammad Obaid Al Zaabi, the Chairman of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, Saeed Sultan Baljio Al Suwaidi, and a number of heads of municipal councils and directors. Municipalities and notables of the central region.