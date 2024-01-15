Today, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, reviewed the progress of agricultural work on the wheat farm in the Maliha area.

Immediately after his arrival, His Highness continued the work of planting and irrigating the wheat fields using the latest and best advanced equipment that works according to modern water-saving technologies, which also helps in monitoring performance, following up on the needs of the soil and plants, and achieving a balance between them, and using ground sensors and a meteorological station that helps in measuring humidity, in order to obtain The best crops of wheat.

His Highness was briefed on the new stages that were added to complete all stages of the farm by merging the second and third stages, during which 25 axes were added, bringing the total number of axes on the farm to 37 agricultural axes on an area of ​​up to 1,900 hectares.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah also reviewed some of the cultivated wheat varieties, listening to an explanation about the stages of their growth and the results of experiments and studies conducted on them to benefit in developing agricultural work and ensuring healthy and sound production rich in nutritional value.

In its second year, the wheat farm is entering a new phase of the food security project directed by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, to provide, through 1,900 hectares, the finest organic wheat crops free of pesticides, toxins and substances harmful to health, and carrying the highest levels of protein in the world.

With the integration of the second and third stages, the farm uses 300 tons of high-purity seeds, which were brought from various sources, and 24 thousand tons of organic fertilizer are used before planting, and various organic fertilizers are used after planting according to the age stage of the wheat crop.

The farm includes an irrigation pond with a capacity of 48,000 cubic meters of irrigation water. Water is withdrawn and pumped for irrigation through a pump room that contains 9 pumps with a capacity of pumping 430 cubic meters of water per hour.

During his visit, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was accompanied by His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Islamic Bank, Dr. Khalifa Musabah Al Taniji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, Sultan Ali Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Municipal Council of the Mleiha Region, and Muhammad Abdullah, CEO of the Bank of Sharjah. Islamic.