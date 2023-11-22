His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, received, this Wednesday morning, at Al Badi Palace, His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Union for Water and Electricity. During the meeting, His Highness listened to an explanation about the state’s specific projects in the energy, electricity and water sectors, through which it adopts the best environmental and technical standards and specifications, and contributes to achieving the state’s goals in the fields of energy. His Highness learned about the plans and strategies of the Union for Water and Electricity at the emirate level, through which it provides electricity and water services and develops the infrastructure of its facilities, and contributes to promoting sustainable development and rationalizing energy use. The meeting discussed Sharjah’s projects in water security, achieving self-sufficiency, their importance in meeting water needs during crises, their sustainable environmental role, and their impact on the level of decent family life in the Emirate of Sharjah. The meeting was attended by Saeed Baljio Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, and Engineer Yousef Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of the Union for Water and Electricity.