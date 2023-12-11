His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, received, on Monday morning, Dr. Valerie Vaughan, CEO of the Royal British Institute of Architecture, at Al Badi Palace. At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness welcomed Dr. Valerie Vaughan, pointing out Sharjah’s distinguished relations with various specialized professional institutes and scientific and university institutions in Britain, which contributed to developing relations and exchanging experiences in various fields.

The meeting discussed the most important practical foundations for improving performance in the engineering fields of architecture, which contribute to urban development and improving life in cities, and the important roles played by specialists in preserving the cultural appearance, in addition to preserving the architectural heritage, which is one of the foundations of engineering work in urban planning.

During the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was briefed on the plans of the Royal British Institute of Architecture, and what it is working on to develop workers in the field of architecture and organize conferences, seminars and meetings, in addition to future plans and the institute’s external relations and cooperation with many parties.

For her part, Dr. Valerie Vaughan extended her thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for the warm reception, expressing her admiration for the development, education and knowledge she had seen in Sharjah, which contributed to it assuming a prestigious and pioneering position in various fields, in addition to the emirate’s distinction in its architectural design that takes into account the environment and its sustainability. Its continuous communication with universities and international bodies, and the emirate’s success in advancing the profession of architecture, engineering and its accompanying professions.