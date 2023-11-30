His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, received this Thursday morning astronauts Sultan Al Neyadi and Hazza Al Mansouri and the “Ambition Zayed 2” mission team. “, at the Sharjah Academy for Space and Astronomy Science, Technology.

The meeting discussed the successful mission recently completed by the team on the International Space Station, which raised the name of the United Arab Emirates high, and the great development in space science and astronomy programmes, which is embodied by the country’s broad interest in education, international cooperation and scientific research, which contributes to achieving more scientific achievements in all fields. Domains.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah listened to a detailed explanation from Sultan Al Neyadi and Hazza Al Mansouri, about the details of the longest space mission in Arab history, which Al Neyadi underwent and extended for 6 months aboard the International Space Station, and the scientific experiments in which he participated.

During the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah praised the team’s efforts during the last mission of astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, which highlighted interest in space science and global scientific missions, and the state’s efforts to support young people and provide them with all opportunities to achieve development goals in all scientific and research fields.

At the conclusion of the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah received from astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi the flag of the UAE, which accompanied him during his mission aboard the International Space Station. His Highness called on the scientific team to continue their efforts, efforts and giving in order to achieve more scientific achievements that distinguish the youth of the UAE.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Sultan Al Neyadi and Hazza Al Mansouri extended their thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for receiving His Highness, appreciating the great support and unlimited interest in the Emirate of Sharjah in education and scientific research in general, and space and astronomy science in particular, which made it a global scientific beacon and a distinguished center for science and knowledge. .

The reception was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler, Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Yousef Hamad Al Shaibani, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, and Dr. Humaid Majoul Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Sharjah Academy. for Space and Astronomy Science and Technology, Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, and a number of officials and members of the “Ambition Zayed 2” mission team.